Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 69,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

