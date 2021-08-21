WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 380,773 shares.The stock last traded at $59.16 and had previously closed at $60.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 96.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

