Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

