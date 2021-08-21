WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 4,791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

