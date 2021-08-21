WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 667 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 27.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Linde by 12.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

