WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $343,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.66. The company had a trading volume of 238,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

