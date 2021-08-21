WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

