WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $666,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

V stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

