WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

