Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.09 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $106,736.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 61% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002539 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00135450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015200 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.