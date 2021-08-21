Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $76.06 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $76.06 or 0.00154754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $127.55 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00812709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00101980 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

