WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.56

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$162.56 and last traded at C$162.17, with a volume of 45928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.32.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

