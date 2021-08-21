Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.
OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
About Yellow Cake
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.