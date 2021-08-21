Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.