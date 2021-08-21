YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $1,291,210.83 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

