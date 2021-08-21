YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $305,430.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

