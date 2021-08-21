YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. YIELD App has a market cap of $57.33 million and $1.31 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00828401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048352 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

