YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.25 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $34,504.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00133904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00149762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,115.11 or 0.99817191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00924783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.89 or 0.06643406 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.