Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $468.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,489. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

