Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

CWH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 713,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,819. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camping World by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.