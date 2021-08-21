Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.72 EPS

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

CWH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 713,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,819. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camping World by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.