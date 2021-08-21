Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EGRX opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

