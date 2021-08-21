Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.