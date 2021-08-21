Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HLF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 1,005,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $332,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $2,572,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

