Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,182,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

