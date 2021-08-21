Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.71. 116,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.37. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 98,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

