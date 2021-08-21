Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.71. 116,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.37. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 98,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.