Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,401. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

