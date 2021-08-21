Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $71.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.78. 283,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,199. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Everbridge by 86,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

