Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 418,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

