Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.77. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

