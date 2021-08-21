Zacks: Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $0.08. Shopify posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $15.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,450.70. 783,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

