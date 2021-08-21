Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

