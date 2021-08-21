Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 523,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

