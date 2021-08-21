Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $457.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $466.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,936,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 697,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,262. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

