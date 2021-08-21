Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

