Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE HLI traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 540,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,691. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

