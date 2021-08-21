Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.02. IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

IIN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

