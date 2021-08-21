Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

