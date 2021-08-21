Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 945,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.