Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 279,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.