Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 279,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

