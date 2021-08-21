Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 149,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,658. The company has a market cap of $943.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

