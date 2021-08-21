Zacks: Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,558. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $657.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

