Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

FLGT stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. 306,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,787. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $364,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

