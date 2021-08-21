Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

