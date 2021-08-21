Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

