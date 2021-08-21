Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $2,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.41. 107,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

