Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $669.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $713.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

