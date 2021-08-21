Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

