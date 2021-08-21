Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also enable the company expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs related to maintenance turnarounds are likely to dent its margins. Higher feedstock costs may also hurt the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

