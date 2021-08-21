Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Sell

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

