Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAVmed by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

