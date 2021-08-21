Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

