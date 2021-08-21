Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ELDN stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

